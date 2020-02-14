Colony Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 1.7% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

