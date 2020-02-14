Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 157,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Collectors Universe stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Collectors Universe has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 993.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 437,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,382 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Collectors Universe by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.