Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Coffee alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coffee by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 13,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.83 and a beta of 1.61. Coffee has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.