Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Coats Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 80.80 ($1.06).

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 73.55 ($0.97) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. Coats Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21).

In other news, insider Nicholas Bull acquired 100,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

