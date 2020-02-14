Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.13. Co-Diagnostics shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 9,623,791 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

