CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CNO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,487. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after purchasing an additional 552,200 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 114,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 291.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.