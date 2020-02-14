Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CNA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. 6,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Cna Financial has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other Cna Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cna Financial by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 1,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

