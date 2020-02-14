Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,431.14

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,431.14 and traded as high as $1,462.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,454.00, with a volume of 285,252 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,535.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total value of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29 shares of company stock valued at $43,901.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

