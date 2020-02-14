Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,195. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

