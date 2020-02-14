Citigroup Trims Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Target Price to $46.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $46.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,327.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

