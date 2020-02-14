Citigroup Trims Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Target Price to $46.50

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $46.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.27% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,327.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $28.48.
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,207.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.