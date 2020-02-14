Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in January

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 729,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.70. 635,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $19,271,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

