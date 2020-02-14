China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 398,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Recycling Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 900,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.47.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.