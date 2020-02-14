China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 15th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,422. The company has a market cap of $77.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

