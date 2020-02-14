Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Up 0.7%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.66, 715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.