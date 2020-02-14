Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.962-3.001 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.88.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

