Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.45-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.962-3.001 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Charles River Laboratories Intl. also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.88.
NYSE CRL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.