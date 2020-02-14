CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as low as $38.05 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 528536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

