CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 337,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

