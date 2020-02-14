CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 337,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.