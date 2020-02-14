Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Acquires $17,419.48 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy L. Moore bought 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $17,419.48.

CERS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,544,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 3,494,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 502.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,479,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,234,016 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 733,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

