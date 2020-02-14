Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Acquires $17,419.48 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy L. Moore bought 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $17,419.48.
CERS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $750.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
About Cerus
Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
