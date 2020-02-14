Cenovus Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

