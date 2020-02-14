Cenovus Energy Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Cenovus Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.
