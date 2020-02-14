Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of CDR opened at $2.82 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $255.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

