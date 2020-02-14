CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 4,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $162.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.39. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

