Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

