Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Carnival worth $62,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,947,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,268,000 after purchasing an additional 231,771 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Carnival by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,994,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

