Carboncoin Price Up 20.1% This Week (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $115,902.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carboncoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00790895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000342 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

