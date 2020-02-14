Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canada Goose’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 106,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

