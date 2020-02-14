Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $32.60

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 166,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,040. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.