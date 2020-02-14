Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $19.21

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,180. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,098,000 after buying an additional 1,521,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 1,033,070 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,453,000 after buying an additional 402,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,510,000 after buying an additional 379,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

