Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Danaher posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day moving average is $146.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

