Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 59,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 764,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

