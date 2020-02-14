Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE BA opened at $342.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of -285.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.12. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

