Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

BA traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.61. 3,447,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

