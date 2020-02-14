Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 7.7%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.65, 8,642,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 2,965,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 4.11.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $528,232.32. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $160,310.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,493.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 742,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 722,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.