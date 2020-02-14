BLOCKv (VEE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,686.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx and Bittrex. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $2,686.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

