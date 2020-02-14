Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells $16,809.12 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $16,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,184.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,757,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 137,714 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 132,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.