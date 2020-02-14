Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective upped by Argus from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 136,113.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,468,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,141,000 after buying an additional 1,467,301 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,621,000 after buying an additional 1,044,913 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 95,449 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

