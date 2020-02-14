BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. BlackRock TCP Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $136,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $852.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

