BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.31

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.85. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 20,694 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

