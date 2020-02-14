Blackline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BL)

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 924 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackline by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Blackline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 595,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Blackline by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Blackline in the 3rd quarter worth $9,562,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BL traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. 1,237,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Blackline has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

