BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $23,033.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027913 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006097 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,773,496 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

