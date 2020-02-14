Blackbaud, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLKB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $92.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $82.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.48 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.