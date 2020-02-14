Bitcoin Planet Achieves Market Cap of $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.82 or 0.01277406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049344 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015623 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00226738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002500 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068367 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.