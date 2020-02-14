Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.20

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.20 and traded as high as $6.61. Bird Construction shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 46,510 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.91 million and a PE ratio of 37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.