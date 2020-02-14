BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 751,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 134.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 335,573 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

