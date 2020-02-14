BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Trading Down 20%

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) shares were down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 138,121,625 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 77,697,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 8,460,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $84,602.10. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.