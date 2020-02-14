Big River Gold (ASX:BRV) Trading 27.3% Higher

Shares of Big River Gold Limited (ASX:BRV) traded up 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 21,022,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.02 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Big River Gold Company Profile (ASX:BRV)

Big River Gold Limited engages in the discovery, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral projects in Australia and Brazil. It explores for gold, iron ore, and lithium deposits. The company primarily develops the Borborema gold project that comprises 3 mining leases covering a total area of 29 square kilometers located in the Seridó area of Borborema province; and the Juruena gold project covering approximately 770 square kilometers located in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil.

