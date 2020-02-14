BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $68.97 on Monday. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

