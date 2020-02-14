Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Stock Price Down 48.1%

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO)’s share price traded down 48.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 1,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $815,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.97.

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

