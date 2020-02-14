Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JDW. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,525 ($20.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,597.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,554.94. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

