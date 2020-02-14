Beijing Enterprises Water Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Down 3.6%

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)’s share price fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.45 and last traded at $21.49, 13,206 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 14,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPRMF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beijing Enterprises Water Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Beijing Enterprises Water Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

