Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Decreased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,598,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 851,209 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for about 10.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $200,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

